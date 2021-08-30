One victim was blindfolded with a T-shirt, one with “a hat-like object,” another with pandemic face mask, according to the reports. Two victims said bags were placed over their heads before they were driven to ATMs. Most were also robbed of cellphones and wallets.
No one has been seriously hurt, although one victim who attempted to flee was knocked to the ground and punched in the face and body, police said.
Asked about the possibility of a victim getting badly injured if the abductions continue, police Cmdr. John Haines, head of the criminal investigations division, said at a Monday news briefing, “We’re always fearful of that, definitely.”
The first known abduction, on Aug. 24, occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street NW, near Logan Circle, police said. They said the gang struck again the following night, Wednesday, Aug. 25, about 11 p.m., abducting a victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street NW, in the Brightwood Park area.
About two hours after Wednesday’s attack, and just a half-mile away, another victim was abducted, at 14th and Allison streets NW, around 1:14 a.m. Thursday.
In the Thursday incident, when the victim tried to flee, “the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him into the vehicle,” police said in a statement.
Police said there were two more abductions in the predawn hours Saturday. The first occurred in the 1200 block of 10th Street NW, near Mount Vernon Square, and the other happened on Capitol Hill, in the 500 block of 13th Street NE.
Police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of any of the robbers. They asked anyone with a tip to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
