The presence of rats at the facility has been an ongoing issue that has created adverse reactions and issues for staffers and prompted the need for a day-long extermination effort, Frommer said. Chemicals being used will render the Northeast facility’s two buildings unsafe for humans or animals.

The organization also houses animals at a shelter on Oglethorpe Street NW, and many animals will be temporarily moved to that location, Frommer said.

Officials hope to create more space by completing as many adoptions as possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adoption-eligible pets have been spayed or neutered and have been microchipped, officials said, which allowed the group to waive fees. There are more cats on offer than dogs, with more pets available for immediate adoption at the Oglethorpe Street location, Frommer said.

In addition to seeking permanent adoptions for dozens of eligible pets, the rescue alliance launched a call to its base of foster homes and its staff to house as many dogs and cats as possible.

Frommer said the group will be staffed around the clock Wednesday and Thursday to ensure all the animals are being taken care of and, if needed, will set up temporary crates on Oglethorpe Street or even house pets in its adoption vehicles.

“We are not going to be euthanizing any animals as a result of this. That’s not an option for us,” Frommer said. “We will find some spot for everybody.”

The New York Avenue facility will close two hours early at 5 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to resume a regular schedule of noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, she said.

