“Jonathan Kravis is one of our country’s most respected prosecutors,” Racine said in a statement. “He has earned his exceptional reputation for ethically and successfully prosecuting public corruption cases.”
Kravis, a former attorney in the Justice Department’s public integrity section and lead federal prosecutor in the Stone case, stepped down as deputy chief of the fraud and public corruption section of the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington in February. His resignation came after President Trump criticized Stone prosecutors, and Attorney General William P. Barr and his deputy moved to reduce the government’s sentencing recommendation.
Four career prosecutors quit the case, including Kravis, who also resigned from the government. A federal judge sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison Feb. 20 for lying and tampering with a witness in a congressional investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Racine is seeking a third term in 2022 and has said he will launch a public corruption division in response to the scandals surrounding former D.C. Council member Jack Evans.
Racine’s office does not have the power to prosecute felonies, but has said it can bring false claim actions and prosecute misdemeanor charges against politicians and those trying to illegally influence them.