A new division in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General has been specially trained to prosecute crimes committed against vulnerable groups, such as children and victims of sexual assault, in an effort to spare them further trauma.

The Special Victims Unit, which launched last month, was conceptualized and is led by Mina Malik, deputy attorney general for the public safety division. Malik who was a New York prosecutor for more than 16 years, said she had pushed for the unit in the District after seeing the success of similar programs in places including New York.

In addition to cases involving sexual crimes, the three dedicated prosecutors in the Special Victims Unit handle crimes committed against people who are younger than 13, those 65 and older, victims who are disabled and victims of human trafficking.

“They come to the criminal justice system with a lot of traumatic experiences that have occurred,” D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said. “In that context, the criminal justice system may not be the most warm and fuzzy place for their participation.”

The attorney general’s office is one of two entities that handles criminal prosecutions in the District. Its attorneys are responsible for juvenile criminal offenses and some criminal cases involving adult offenders, including those accused of certain traffic or weapons offenses. Many other cases are handled by the U.S. attorney’s office.

Racine said special victims units, when implemented properly, can help victims through the stresses of the court process. In turn, that can result in a more trusting and cooperative relationship between victims and prosecutors — one that lends itself to successful prosecutions.



“The key is to get wise on trauma; it’s a million-dollar term in criminal justice,” D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said about the Special Victims Unit. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Before this unit, Racine said, prosecutors in the attorney general’s office who had cases involving at-risk victims were also asked to juggle other types of cases — meaning victims could deal with five or six prosecutors over the course of their cases.

Now, Racine said, the same prosecutor will work with these vulnerable victims from beginning to end, promoting trusting relationships while helping ensure all evidence is handled correctly.

Prosecutors in the Special Victims Unit have also learned techniques for interviewing the elderly, children and victims with mental or physical disabilities.

“The key is to get wise on trauma; it’s a million-dollar term in criminal justice,” Racine said. “It’s a reason why a lot of victims don’t go forward in prosecution — they’re too afraid and traumatized to see the matters through.”

Malik said the attorney general’s office generally receives more than 200 sexual cases per year. But the total number of crimes against special victims is larger and goes beyond those offenses, Malik said, thus generating a need for the specialized unit.

“What they’ve gone through has been humiliating and degraded them at the time and affected them psychologically and emotionally,” Malik said.

The unit also provides rehabilitative support for juvenile offenders, especially those involved in what Racine called a “cyclical” system of sexual abuse — as those victims may begin to model that behavior on siblings or cousins.

“When we get those cases, it’s our job to not only prosecute but focus on the kind of services that can break that cycle,” Racine said.