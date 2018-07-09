A bicyclist who was struck by a truck on Saturday in Northwest Washington’s West End neighborhood has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

Jeffrey Hammond Long, 36, of Northwest, died at a hospital on Sunday, police said. The driver of the Hino brand mid- to light-framed truck was not identified. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. at New Hampshire Avenue and M Street in Northwest, midway between DuPont and Washington circles.

According to a police statement, Long and the truck driver were both traveling west on M Street. The truck driver tried to turn right onto New Hampshire Avenue and struck the bicyclist, police said.

Police said Long was trapped under the truck and rescued by firefighters.