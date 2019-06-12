A building in the 1300 block of 13th Street NW partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, and a construction worker was seriously hurt, D.C. fire said.

The second floor of a three-story rowhouse under renovation fell while the unit was unoccupied, spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

D.C. fire responded to the call at 1:59 p.m. Photos from the department’s Twitter account show large piles of construction materials, wood and pink insulation at the site.

#DCsBravest Capt. Holmes and Search and Rescue dog Kimber have completed their search of collapsed area on 13th St NW. No victims found. #DCsBravest are clearing the scene. pic.twitter.com/iq42pl7jhR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 12, 2019

The worker’s injury was not life-threatening, Maggiolo said. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.

