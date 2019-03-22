A Catholic priest who is charged with sexually assaulting three members of his Northwest Washington parish rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Friday and agreed to go to trial.

Urbano Vazquez, 46, was arrested in November and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, a then 15-year-old girl and a woman, all of whom were members of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart. Vazquez served as the church’s assistant pastor.

Vazquez was charged with two counts of felony second degree child abuse and one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

In court Friday, Vazquez, through his attorney Robert Bonsib, rejected a plea deal by prosecutors. Prosecutors offered Vazquez a deal that included him pleading guilty to one felony count of second degree child sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse. If he had agreed, prosecutors would have dropped other charges.

According to a court filing, if convicted without the plea deal, Vazquez could face as much as 13 years in prison. With the plea deal, Vazquez could face about half that time.

The alleged abuse of the youngest victim began when she was 9, authorities say, and lasted for about a year. Authorities say Vazquez assaulted the woman during confession. The alleged assault on the teenager occurred in 2015. The assaults on the younger child and woman allegedly happened between 2016 and 2017.

Prosecutors said they expect Vazquez to be officially indicted by a grand jury by early May.

A hearing is scheduled for late May in which D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna will decide whether to allow all of the charges to be included as part of one trial, or if Vazquez must face different trials for each victim.

Vazquez, who was ordered to jail in December after the two additional victims were identified, will remain in D.C. jail until the trial , which was set for August.



Father Urbano Vasquez is seen before a mass at Shrine of the Sacred Heart on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

