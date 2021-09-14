Firefighters began quickly fighting the fire and went inside to search for any victims. They found the young girl and removed her, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, a spokesman said.
The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, fire officials said.
Officials said there were working smoke detectors and fire alarms in the home that helped others get out safely.
At least eight people were displaced from the home, Maggiolo said. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the home at the time of the blaze.
An investigation into how the fire started is underway, Maggiolo said.