A Southeast Washington woman arrested Tuesday in the death of her 15-month-old daughter allegedly beat the girl repeatedly and gave her cold medicine that is harmful to small children, according to authorities. They said the mother also is charged with abusing her two other youngsters.

Faneshia Scott, 28, appeared Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, where a judge ordered her to undergo a mental-competency evaluation. She entered no plea to a nine-count indictment that includes a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter Rhythm Fields. The girl was a victim of blunt force trauma, an autopsy found.

On March 21, 2017, after Scott called police from her apartment to report that Rhythm was unconscious, police arrived and found the child “lying on the living room floor” while “citizens who had come to her aid were administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington said Wednesday. “The child was cold and had been dead for at least three hours.”

After months of investigative work, much of it scientific, Scott, who lived in the 5400 block of C Street SE, was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury.

Rhythm Fields was found dead March 21, 2017 inside an apartment in the 5400 block of C Street SE. Her death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma on Jan. 29, 2018. (Family photo)

Scott’s court-appointed attorney, Steven R. Kiersh, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Rhythm’s injuries “included 23 old and new rib fractures, contusions and abrasions of the head, neck, torso and extremities, and a subdural hemorrhage,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office also found the adult cough-suppressant dextromethorphan in the child’s system, according to the statement. “Scott told a [D.C. police] detective that she gave her daughter adult cold syrup . . . which was not age appropriate. Instructions on a cough medicine bottle similar to the one administered to the child state, ‘Do Not Give to Children under Age 12.’ ”

A “sippy cup/bottle” found in the apartment was “forensically examined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and was found to contain dextromethorphan,” the statement said. The chemical has a sedative effect.

The indictment charges Scott with seven counts of first-degree cruelty to a child. Five of the counts relate to the alleged abuse of Rhythm. The remaining two cruelty charges stem from abuse allegedly suffered by Rhythm’s two siblings, a boy and a girl, ages 5 and 3, respectively. Scott is accused of beating each child with a belt.

Because Rhythm, at age 15 months, was “an especially vulnerable victim” under D.C. law, the murder charge in Scott’s case carries a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the U.S. attorney’s office said.