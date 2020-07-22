He shot his father, Macklin Jimenez, in his basement bedroom, according to court papers.
“Macklin Jimenez’s tragic passing comes as a shock to our department,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, “and our MPD family feels great sadness for this loss.”
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery's County’s 911 center received two calls from residents inside the Jimenez home, along Gue Road, about a shooting. Police said Jesse Jimenez had been involved in an argument with his parents.
“Jesse Jimenez removed a handgun from his pocket and shot his father,” Montgomery County police said in a statement. “He then fled the scene in his vehicle.”
Police posted a lookout for Jesse Jimenez’s vehicle, which was spotted at 11:13 a.m. in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Norbeck Road. Officers tried to stop the car, police said, but Jimenez led them on a chase. He eventually stopped, bailed and ran into a wooded area, police said, before he was caught at 11:16 a.m.