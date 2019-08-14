A D.C. Council member announced the dismissal of an aide who was charged over the weekend with firing a gun outside a pop-up marijuana market in Northeast.

“DaVon Fuller’s employment with our office has been terminated,” Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) said in a tweet.

[Staffer for D.C. Council member charged with firing a gun outside marijuana pop-up store]

Fuller was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 3 incident, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Fuller’s attorney said he fired in self-defense during an attempted robbery.

