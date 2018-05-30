A teenager who was shot and wounded Tuesday night in Southeast Washington is a cousin of D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., who has led several anti-violence marches and meetings in the past few weeks.

The motive for the shooting, in which two women also were wounded, remained unclear Wednesday. Police said that the teenager is 17 and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

White (D-Ward 8) posted on Facebook: “My little cousin was just shot on Southern Ave. along with 2 females. All stable. I’m sick of posting this mess. This will be my last time.” He later confirmed the account in a text message.

The shootings in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, at Southern Avenue, occurred about 10:15 p.m. and came after a violent Memorial Day weekend in which at least 10 people were shot, four of them fatally. Three of the deaths were in Ward 8, which accounts for much of the District’s homicides.

Killings are up about 50 percent in the District this year, with 63 reported as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, police and the mayor addressed the violence, promising additional resources, including more police officers and money for hard-hit areas. Three people were shot and wounded on the same block of Chesapeake Street on Friday night.

A police report said Tuesday’s shooting occurred outside the Village of Chesapeake Apartments, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, and involved a rifle. The youth wounded in the shooting was not identified in a police report because he is a juvenile.

The three victims were not seriously injured, police said, and all were taken to hospitals. There have been no arrests. Police said bullets damaged five vehicles and went through a front window of an apartment, striking a stereo system and a microwave oven.

On Wednesday morning, Police Chief Peter Newsham led several recruits on a walk of Chesapeake Street to talk with residents, who have endured two triple shootings in four days. Police have had an increased presence in the area as part of the city’s summer crime-prevention initiative.

Over the past few weeks, White has been outspoken about the violence affecting Ward 8, where 30 of this year’s homicides have occurred. He led a community march with the mother of a 15-year-old Ballou High School student who was killed and then held a meeting with residents to brainstorm solutions.

“I am tired of getting reports of yet another shooting in my community,” White wrote in one statement about the violence. “Tired of going to the emergency room in the middle of the night. Mentally and physically exhausted from trying to console the family members of someone gone way too soon and in a violent manner. Frustrated with the frequency of trying to find words to offer at funerals of our students.”

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs of the public safety committee, said that “there is a deep sense of urgency around the violence in the city.” Though crime overall, including violent crime, is down in most categories, the increase in homicides has officials concerned.

“I think we’ve got to use every tool in the toolbox,” Allen said, noting that the D.C. Council on Tuesday approved additional money for violence-prevention programs this summer.

One of the signature programs of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) involves “violence interrupters,” who work out of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which was formed in October. The interrupters work in violence-prone areas of the District to seek out and mediate disputes, often over petty issues, that can escalate into violence. It had been working on a limited basis; this week, the program became active across the District.

In an interview this month, Newsham said the mediation program can be invaluable. “If that office can put 50 people on the straight and narrow, we’ll have a lot less crime,” the police chief said.

Allen said that he had not yet received status reports from the mediators but that “I know they are on the ground working.”