The D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday disbarred Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, because Manafort has been convicted of charges of obstruction of justice by tampering with a witness.

Manafort, who was admitted to the D.C. bar in 1979, pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Washington to the charges. He was also convicted at a trial in Alexandria federal court of eight bank and tax fraud charges stemming from millions he made in Ukraine and his attempts to get loans when that funding dried up. Manafort, 70, was ultimately sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.

Manafort’s disbarment was expected as lawyers who are convicted of a felony are subject to losing their license in the jurisdiction in which they practiced.

The court’s decision came after the D.C. Bar’s Board of Responsibility panel issued a report to the judges in March in which the committee alerted the judges that the Bar’s Disciplinary Counsel recommended Manafort be disbarred based, according to the report, based on Manafort’s conviction of a crime “involving moral turpitude.”

According to the report, in January, the court suspended Manafort and ordered the Disciplinary Counsel to investigate Manafort’s offenses. In February, the counsel reported Manafort failed to file a response to its findings and recommendations with the Bar, which resulted in the court’s decision Thursday.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III investigated whether President Trump tampered with the jury in Manafort’s Alexandria trial by repeatedly proclaiming his former campaign chairman to be innocent and unfairly prosecuted. But Mueller concluded Trump may also have “genuinely felt sorry for Manafort” or sought to sway public opinion rather than the jury.

“The President’s comments also could have been intended to continue sending a message to Manafort that a pardon was possible,” he wrote.

According to the Mueller report, Manafort attempted to use the Trump campaign to revive his consulting career in Eastern Europe, passing internal polling data to Ukrainian oligarchs and being in turn pressed to support a peace plan in Ukraine favorable to Russia. He lied about both the polling and the peace plan, Mueller said. Manafort later admitted in D.C. federal court he committed the crimes Mueller alleged.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news