One worker was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials. The structures were evacuated and are being inspected to determine if they are in danger of collapsing, officials said.
D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the townhouse was occupied by a resident and his caretaker. They did not require medical attention, Maggiolo said, but the townhouse sustained significant roof damage, and the resident was displaced.
The company that owns the crane did not immediately return a request for comment and other details about the incident weren’t immediately available.