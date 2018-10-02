A judge sentenced a 43-year-old District man to six years in prison for stealing credit cards from lockers and bags at three area gyms and a movie theater and raking up more than $6,000 worth of purchases.

Leopold Badu was involved, authorities said, in four incidents that happened over a five-month period. He was arrested in June and in August pleaded guilty on several counts, including burglary, robbery, felony credit card fraud, according to officials.

The incidents date back to December 2017 when Badu went to a movie theater in the 700 block of 14th Street NW and took a wallet from the bag of a woman he was sitting next to. He used one of her credit cards to buy $150 in concessions.

Officials with the U.S. attorney’s office in the District said Badu also broke into lockers and stole credit cards at several fitness centers, including one in the 2400 block of M Street NW in Georgetown, another in the 3100 block of 14th Street NW in Columbia Heights and one in the 1600 block of U Street NW.

Badu then racked up more than $6,000 worth of charges on the stolen credit cards.