“I think there was some question of timing that was discussed last week that was not my time,” Bowser (D) told reporters. She was apparently referring to a May 19 statement by her deputy mayor for public safety, Chris Geldart, who said the administration had “accepted the resignation of Dr. Smith” and her “last day will be on Wednesday, May 26.”
At a Thursday news briefing on other matters, Bowser was pressed about Smith’s status. She said she would soon name her choice for a new DFS director but was vague about whether Geldart was accurate regarding Smith’s last day at the agency, where management lapses have caused a suspension of its accreditation.
As for why she would not answer definitively, the mayor said, “The reason is that it’s an employment matter,” and added, “I have an obligation to all my staff to treat them fairly, and that’s what I’m doing.”
The mayor and her staff declined to elaborate. The agency website continues to list Smith as director.
Smith, a former FBI agent with a PhD in chemistry, was appointed DFS director by Bowser in July 2015. She has not responded to numerous requests for comment.
The agency, separate from the police force and court system, is responsible for analyzing evidence in all types of criminal cases. Its accreditation was suspended last month after outside experts said the DFS had made an error in testing bullets in two homicide cases and refused to acknowledge the mistake.
In a murder prosecution ongoing in D.C. Superior Court, the lab erroneously concluded that bullet casings at the scenes of two fatal shootings were fired from the same gun and then sought to minimize the mistake, according to a panel of forensics experts commissioned by the D.C. attorney general.
Among other improprieties, the review found that the lab “misrepresented” its mistakes to two national accrediting boards.
“Such actions by management indicate a lack of adherence to core principles of integrity, ethics, and professional responsibilities,” the experts concluded in their report. Although the lapses were largely confined to the firearms unit, “management has cast doubt on the reliability of the work product of the entire DFS laboratory.”
The ANSI National Accreditation Board then suspended the DFS’s seal of approval for all analyses, including of DNA, firearms and rape evidence. The lab has said it is working to regain the accreditation.
“It’s abundantly clear that new leadership at DFS is required. And the sooner that happens, the better the agency will be able to get back on the path to become a trusted, accredited and independent lab,” said D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.