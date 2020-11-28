Francis and his wife, Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found dead about 6 p.m. in their home in the 3300 block of Marylea Court in Waldorf, Md., Charles County sheriff’s officials said.
A family member discovered the couple dead in their house, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators recovered evidence indicating that Francis shot her husband and then herself, a news release said.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham expressed sadness in a statement Saturday.
“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” Newsham said. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”
Greggory Pemberton, the chairman of the D.C. Police Union, spent years as Francis’s partner, he said Saturday.
“He was one of the best detectives I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Pemberton said in an email. “His father was also a detective that worked nearly 45 years for MPD. Tim was a stand up guy that always held his ground. We are all still reeling from this news.”
It has been a difficult year for D.C. police. In June, Officer Keith Darnell Williams Sr. died after being hospitalized with covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
In April, the department mourned two veteran members of the force, sergeants Donna Allen and Mark Eckenrode, who died within days of each other. Though neither of the deaths was attributed to the coronavirus, they stunned a department battling crime amid the pandemic.
Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.