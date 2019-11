A man who was involved in a traffic crash in late October in the District has died.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of 37th Street and Ridge Road SE.

D.C. police said the driver of a Chevrolet Spark was backing out of a parking space in that area when it hit a parked vehicle. The driver then sped away from the area, lost control of the car and hit a light pole and a metal fence.