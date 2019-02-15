Federal prosecutors Friday requested early prison release for Rayful Edmond III, the notorious D.C. drug kingpin who oversaw a massive cocaine ring in the 1980s that authorities said fueled the crack epidemic in the nation’s capital.

In a nine-page filing in U.S. District Court, prosecutors said Edmond had been working with the government over many years, helping authorities understand the workings of the drug trade and convict other dealers.

His cooperation “ranged from assisting in the conviction of extremely violent individuals, to assisting in the conviction of ongoing narcotics trafficking to assisting in the institution of prison reforms,” prosecutors wrote.

They did not recommend a specific sentence reduction but asked U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to weigh Edmond’s cooperation and criminal history.

Edmond, 54, is serving two sentences of life without parole for federal drug distribution convictions as well as an additional 30 years for dealing drugs behind bars.

Prosecutors say Edmond began cooperating with the government in 1997 and continued through 2014.



Rayful Edmond III in the 1980s.

“The defendant’s cooperation has been both deep and wide,” according to the filing. “At bottom, the defendant has made a significant contribution to the investigation and prosecution of others.”

Edmond oversaw an operation that brought up to 1,700 pounds of cocaine a month into the District in the mid-1980s. At one point, law enforcement officials estimated he was raking in as much as $2 million a week. Authorities said his enforcers were linked to as many as 30 slayings, although Edmond was never convicted in any homicides.

Known for his charisma, flashy cars and fancy jewelry, Edmond was feared and revered on District streets. With his name dropped in rap lyrics and his life story told in various films on TV and DVD, Edmond became a symbol of admiration for wannabe gangsters.

“Mr. Edmond’s story is one of transformation and redemption,” said his most recent attorney, Jason Downs. “He is cautiously optimistic that his case is now moving in a fair and just direction. He has paid his debt to society, with interest, and is looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.”

This is a developing story.

