A D.C. elementary school music teacher faces charges of second-degree rape in Montgomery County after police say he attacked a woman in his home and dropped her off the next morning outside a Wendy’s restaurant where she passed out, court records state.

Rudy A. Gonzalez, 47, who had been teaching music at Shepherd Elementary School in Northwest Washington, was placed on leave last week, according to a D.C. schools spokesman. At a subsequent court hearing, he said he intends to prove his innocence.

The investigation began the morning of Oct. 9, after a Wendy’s employee found the woman unconscious in bushes near Westfield Wheaton Mall, according to documents filed in Montgomery District Court.

The woman was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, court records state. The woman told investigators she knew Gonzalez, and the night before he had picked her up at the mall and taken her to his nearby home, where, she told police, she thought he was going to help her to learn English and help obtain citizenship, according to court records. Inside the home, Gonzalez served her “unidentified beverages.” She passed out, police said, and was awakened the next morning by Gonzalez on his bed.

She “felt extremely disoriented and had intense pain,”in different parts of her body Montgomery detectives wrote in court papers. She said she had ended up at Wendy’s because Gonzalez dropped her off there.

Gonzalez told detectives the two had drunk multiple shots of tequila and had consensual sex.

Detectives charged him with first-degree assault, second-degree rape and other counts. He was jailed Oct. 10.

That same day, the principal at Shepherd sent a letter to parents stating that Gonzalez had been placed on leave, and a long-term substitute had been placed in the school, said Shayne Wells, a schools spokesman.

About a week later, on Tuesday, the principal sent parents a more detailed letter about why he had been placed on leave, Wells said.

In court last week, Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca MacVittie said the allegations were extremely troubling. “This is one of the most violent rapes the state has seen in some time,” she said.

Ryan Ferguson, an attorney representing Gonzalez at the hearing, said he had no criminal record. Gonzalez asked a judge to release him.

“Even though my personal and behavior is being questioned at this moment, I have been a good member of this society and community,” he said. “I want to face whatever is coming and to prove whatever is necessary to prove my innocence.”

Gonzalez was released Oct. 12 on $50,000 bond, records show.