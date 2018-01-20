A captain in the DC fire and EMS department has been arrested and charged in connection with a possible attempt to record a teenager in a clothing store at a shopping mall in Fairfax County, according to authorities.

The Fairfax County police said a 13-year-old girl was changing in the fitting room of a Hollister Co. store at the Fair Oaks Mall Jan. 7 when she saw a cell phone that appeared to be recording her from a nearby stall.

Police said Rudolph Doering, 50, of the Bristow, Va., area was charged on a warrant with one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor. He turned himself in to police on Friday, the police said.

“Captain Doering was immediately placed on leave from the DC Fire and EMS Department pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings in Fairfax County,” the DC fire department said. According to the department, he joined 18 years ago.