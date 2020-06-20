D.C. firefighters and police officers on Saturday rescued eight adults and four children who became trapped on rocks in the Potomac River and were cut off from shore by rapidly rising waters in a sudden rainstorm.

The people were being evaluated at the Thompson Boat Center near Georgetown and on the Virginia side. No injuries were reported. The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department tweeted part of the swift water rescues.

The first calls came in about 1 p.m., and it took 90 minutes to complete the rescues.

Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said three separate groups of people had been fishing and picnicking on three different rocks just south of Chain Bridge, on the Virginia side of the river. The District has jurisdiction of the river from both banks.

The spokesman said it appears people walked out on the rocks before the storm hit. The Potomac rose quickly and cut off their path back to land, stranding them with rising water on both sides.

“It’s a very dangerous situation to be in,” Maggiolo said. “The river is a dangerous place, a deceiving place.”

The D.C. fire and police departments dispatched large boats that got close to the rocks, then sent firefighters in inflatable rafts to rescue the people. Firefighters delivered floating devices to the victims, and brought them to the bigger boats in batches.