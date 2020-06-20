The first calls came in about 1 p.m., and it took 90 minutes to complete the rescues.
Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said three separate groups of people had been fishing and picnicking on three different rocks just south of Chain Bridge, on the Virginia side of the river. The District has jurisdiction of the river from both banks.
The spokesman said it appears people walked out on the rocks before the storm hit. The Potomac rose quickly and cut off their path back to land, stranding them with rising water on both sides.
“It’s a very dangerous situation to be in,” Maggiolo said. “The river is a dangerous place, a deceiving place.”
The D.C. fire and police departments dispatched large boats that got close to the rocks, then sent firefighters in inflatable rafts to rescue the people. Firefighters delivered floating devices to the victims, and brought them to the bigger boats in batches.