A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday when he fell off a ladder during a training exercise at the academy in Southwest Washington, according to the department.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with a broken leg, said Doug Buchanan, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Buchanan said the firefighter had climbed 30 feet up a 100-foot ladder extended from a firetruck. He said the ladder suddenly shifted, causing the firefighter to fall.

The spokesman said the firetruck was removed from service for an inspection. Buchanan said the firefighter, who was not identified, was expected to be released from the hospital Friday.