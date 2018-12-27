A D.C. firefighter faces armed robbery and other charges after police say he held up a person at gunpoint in Silver Spring during a dispute over $700 sneakers he was trying to buy, according to Montgomery County authorities.

Davon Alfred Moore, 24, of Southeast Washington, was arrested Christmas Eve and was released on $5,000 bail on Wednesday. D.C. Police said the incident occurred Dec. 20.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said Moore was hired four years ago. He was placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case, the spokesman said.

Moore did not return a message left on his cellphone.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that Moore was trying to buy the Christian Louboutin Louis Orlato Holographic sneakers that were being sold on the Internet exchange site “OfferUp.”

Moore and the seller agreed to meet on Dec. 20 at 12 noon at Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway, near downtown in Silver Spring.

“There was a disagreement over the transaction,” Montgomery County police said in a statement. “During the disagreement, the suspect displayed a handgun and left the area with the shoes.”

In addition to armed robbery, police said they charged Moore with robbery, assault, theft and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

As in D.C., Montgomery County police say that people completing Internet transactions can use any of the local station houses.