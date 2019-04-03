A D.C. firefighter was charged Tuesday with assaulting a female patient while she was on a gurney at George Washington University Hospital, according to D.C. police and court documents.

Theodore A. Mobley, 27, was fired after the incident, according to two District officials familiar with the investigation. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel decisions.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Mobley, who joined the department in 2011, argued with the patient as he assessed her condition about 7 a.m. Tuesday and that the patient struck him twice with her cellphone. Officials did not say why the patient was brought to the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street NW in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

The affidavit says Mobley, in his emergency medical technician uniform, “lunged” at the patient and “started punching her several times on her body, almost knocking her off her gurney.” The affidavit says Mobley struck the woman “so violently” that the gurney “slammed against the wall.”

Two bystanders pulled Mobley off the woman, the affidavit states. Fox-5 TV first reported the arrest.

Police charged Mobley with misdemeanor simple assault. A Superior Court judge released him pending a May 1 hearing. His attorney, Steven G. Polin, did not return calls seeking comment. Mobley could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department issued a statement saying that “while this incident reflects poorly” on the agency, “it does not represent our committed members who are providing exceptional and compassionate pre-hospital care to the hundreds of patients who call us for help each and every day.”

