The firefighter has been identified by D.C. police as Mohamed Goodwin, 32. He was hired as a firefighter/EMT in September 2016 and was most recently assigned to the station housing Engine 13 and Truck 10.

Goodwin was charged with possession of unregistered firearms, unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault on a police officer following his arrest Sept. 4. He was released pending his next court hearing on Feb. 5. His attorney, Lee A. Smith III, declined to comment when reached Friday.

Efforts to reach Goodwin were not successful. A fire department spokesman, Doug Buchanan, said Goodwin has been placed on administrative leave. Goodwin’s arrest was first reported by WRC-TV.

The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m., when D.C. police responded to the 3300 block of Brothers Place SE in Congress Heights for reports of shots being fired in a rear alley.

In an arrest affidavit, police said two officers saw Goodwin with a gun in his hand. The officers approached and yelled several times for him to “drop the gun,” the affidavit said. Police said Goodwin refused several times but eventually dropped the weapon.

Goodwin then reached into his waist, pulled out a second gun and “turned around to face the officers” before dropping that firearm as well, the affidavit said.

Police arrested him and said they found 15 shell casings in the alley.

Police also charged the firefighter with head butting an officer at the 7th District station.

The poster that D.C. fire officials put up warns that Goodwin is not allowed in or near the firehouse on Fourth Street Southwest.