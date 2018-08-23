A D.C. firefighter was arrested this week and charged with joining a pack of off-road dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles that police said sped through several crowded areas of the District over the weekend, breaking traffic laws and scaring motorists and pedestrians.

Dearay Wilson, 22, a firefighter for one year, was placed on administrative leave, according to a fire department spokesman. He was charged in a citation with driving an all-terrain vehicle in a public space.

Wilson was one of three people arrested Sunday after the packs of bikers and others rode through the waterfront, Dupont Circle and Chinatown. Police have posted videos on the Internet to help find at least 11 more riders.

“We need your help to identify the riders who have been illegally/recklessly operating ATVs & dirt bikes in the District these past few weeks!” police posted on Twitter, adding that a $250 reward is being offered for tips that lead to arrests and convictions.

The packs of riders have been troublesome for the District as well as neighboring Maryland and Virginia. Police are generally prohibited from chasing the bikes and have taken to using video recordings of the packs to later identify drivers who typically ignore traffic laws, perform stunts and ride on sidewalks.

One group on Sunday paraded through several areas of the District and into Virginia, sparking several videos on bystanders’ Twitter feeds. A D.C. police report said Wilson was arrested after an ATV crashed into another vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, near G Street and the Capital One Arena.

Wilson could not be reached for comment Thursday. His arrest was first reported by WRC-TV.