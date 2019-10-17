After an argument over the price of the shoes — Christian Louboutin sneakers valued at $700 — in Moore’s vehicle, Moore pulled a gun on the man and demanded he leave the shoes in the car, the documents said. Moore was arrested after the victim photographed his license plate.

On Wednesday, Moore was convicted of armed robbery and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Ramón V. Korionoff said in a statement. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison, and will be sentenced on Oct. 28.

“You cannot use violence to abscond with what your heart desires but your wallet cannot afford,” Korionoff said. “Thanks to the quick thinking of our victim in this case police were able to trace the license plates of the defendant to him from a photo taken at the scene.”

Korionoff said buyers and sellers can use safe zones established by local police departments to lessen the risk of Internet-arranged transactions.

A spokesman for the D.C. fire department said Moore remains on unpaid leave after the incident but, now that he has been convicted, will face internal disciplinary hearings that will likely result in his termination.

