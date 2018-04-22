A D.C. firefighter has died of injuries suffered in a highway incident earlier this month in Pennsylvania, the D.C. fire department said.

The department identified the firefighter on Saturday as Robert (Bob) Marshall, of Engine 29, which is located in the Palisades area in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard NW.

According to the department, Marshall had been critically injured April 13 in the accident on Interstate 81

According to news accounts in Pennsylvania, the incident occurred in the Carlisle, Pa., area. The accounts, based on a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, said a man was driving a water tank truck north about 12:20 p.m. when he swerved to the right shoulder to avoid a slowing vehicle.

(The release was not available Saturday night, police said.)

The accounts said the tank truck struck Marshall, who was on the shoulder changing a tire. According to the news accounts, Marshall, 57, was from Hedgesville, W.Va.