A D.C. firefighter was displaced from his home after a fire on Friday morning in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

Firefighters responded before 10 a.m. to the blaze at a building with a pizza shop at 14th and East Capitol streets NE. Authorities said the fire was brought under control despite “intense conditions” and searing heat.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, noting that a firefighter who lived above the business was displaced.

No injuries were reported.