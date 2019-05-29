A budding firefighter, set to graduate from the D.C. training academy this summer, has been charged with rape and sex offenses for allegedly assaulting a woman in the back seat of a parked car on a Maryland street, according to Montgomery County District Court records.

The alleged rape occurred 12 months ago. Montgomery detectives did not arrest the trainee, Melvin Amilcar Sanchez, 25 until May 21.

Court records to not explain the lag but show that detectives built part of their case on DNA evidence.

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Buchanan said Sanchez was a firefighter trainee who started at the academy in January. He was due to graduate in August, Buchanan said, at which point he would have been assigned to a fire station.

Sanchez has been pulled out of the academy.



Melvin A. Sanchez (Montgomery County police)

He remained held Wednesday on no-bond status at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He is due in court again Aug. 21.

It was unclear, from online court records, whether he had retained an attorney.

About 1 a.m. May 24, 2018, Montgomery County police were called by a concerned resident in the Walden Road area, about a mile east of downtown Silver Spring. Officers who went to the street found a black Dodge Charger, parked with its lights on, according to an affidavit Montgomery County detectives filed in court.

As the officers approached, they saw two men quickly exit the car, the affidavit states. One was identified as Sanchez, according to the affidavit.

Inside the Charger, officers found a “visibly intoxicated and unresponsive” woman in the passenger-side rear seat, police alleged.

She was taken to a hospital.

Officers tracked down two witnesses. They told the officers they had seen Sanchez in the Charger with the woman, identified in court records as “Victim A,” and then saw a second man arrive.

“Victim A was observed exiting the vehicle, naked from the waist down, appearing to run away from both subjects, who gave chase and pulled Victim A back to the vehicle,” detectives wrote in court papers.

The court records in Sanchez’s case do not identify the second man.

The detectives spoke with Victim A at the hospital. They said in an affidavit that the woman said she had been out drinking with friends and that her last memory was telling her friends she had to leave the establishment.

She told detectives she had never met Sanchez before, detectives wrote.

Detectives said they were able to match DNA on the woman with Sanchez’s DNA, according to court records.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

