The woman was on the bus Monday on Capitol Hill and suddenly realized that she would have to get off. She was pregnant and, according to a D.C. fire department spokesman, she recognized that she was about to deliver.

Fortunately, a D.C. fire station was nearby, and so a baby girl was born inside the building, in what fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said was the first such incident that he could recall.

It’s well known that firefighters bring newborns into the world in many places and on many types of conveyances.

But right inside the firehouse — that seemed a new one for several firefighters who told the story Monday outside their building in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE.

The delivery occurred quickly, on a floor inside an office, firefighters from the station said.

It happened to be his first delivery, said firefighter Zeek Dziekan. “It was absolutely amazing.”

Shortly afterward, the baby, who seemed healthy, her mother and father, and a 2-year-old sibling continued their journey to a hospital. In an ambulance.

