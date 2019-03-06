A worker scaled down a D.C. fire department ladder after being rescued by D.C. firefighters from a radio tower in the District. (D.C. Fire and EMS department)

D.C. firefighters rescued a worker who was stranded more than 100 feet in the air while working on a D.C. government telecommunications tower in Northwest Washington Wednesday afternoon.

A pair of contractors had been working for several hours on a tower behind the 4th District Police station at 6001 Georgia Avenue about 10 a.m., fire officials said. But just after 1 p.m., the contractor called his co-worker and said he was cold, tired and lacked the strength to safely climb down the tower.

Fire officials responded about 1:20 p.m. and found him at between 110 feet to 120 feet in the air, said Battalion Fire Chief Danny McCoy. He described the weather conditions at that height in two words: “windy, cold.”

“He couldn’t move. His partner called and said he’s stuck, he can’t go up, he can’t go down,” McCoy said.

The Hughes Tower serves multiple city agencies and has radio and cell phone equipment on the tower, said Wanda Gattison, a spokeswoman for the Office of Unified Communications. The workers were private contractors but it was not immediately clear what work was being done Wednesday, officials said.

Rescuers had to cut down fences and move two dumpsters to make space for two ladder trucks and a crane to help with several plans that rescuers had been working to ensure they could bring the worker to safety, McCoy said. The worker didn’t immediately have any medical issues or complaints, which allowed rescuers to take a more cautious approach, McCoy said.



A D.C. firefighter secures a safety rope to a worker, who was standed more than 100 feet in the air on a tower Wednesday. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

The rescue operation involved raising a fire truck ladder more than 90 feet in the air. Three special operations firefighters from Rescue Squads 1 and 2 climbed up to the stranded worker, and they installed a safety rope system higher than the worker.

Once they secured the rescue ropes, they hooked the worker to it and a firefighter helped the contractor to safely reach the ladder. The man then climbed down the ladder.

The rescue operation took more than three hours. Medics evaluated the contractor at the scene and he was not taken to a hospital.

Just prior to being dispatched to this scene, Rescue Squads 1 and 2 and had been involved in a training exercise at the Arlington Memorial Bridge dangling over the Potomac River in frigid temperatures.

“Everyone was already outside freezing, then we call from that drill to this real incident,” McCoy said. “It was cold. Those guys that were on the ladder they were definitely freezing cold, shivering.”

“These guys really did a good job.”

