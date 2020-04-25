“We found numerous people were at the windows in distress,” Maggiolo said. “We got a lot of ladders up and got everyone out safely.”
Officials said the fire was located in a first-floor unit but smoke billowed through the building.
Officials dispatched 50 medics and firefighters to the scene, and it took about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Maggiolo said.
Four people were evaluated at the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital, officials said.
“That’s a tribute to how we were able to get them all out in a timely fashion,” Maggiolo said.
Officials said the Red Cross is assisting 38 people who were displaced, including 7 children.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.