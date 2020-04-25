D.C. firefighters rescued several people Saturday afternoon from an apartment building filled with heavy smoke in Southeast Washington, officials said.

Rescuers helped residents climb out of windows at the three-story building in the 2600 block of Wade Road SE, where smoke blocked their escape from inside stairwells, officials said. Arriving firefighting crews encountered one apartment engulfed by flames that endangered residents above them at about 4:40 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

“We found numerous people were at the windows in distress,” Maggiolo said. “We got a lot of ladders up and got everyone out safely.”

Officials said the fire was located in a first-floor unit but smoke billowed through the building.

Officials dispatched 50 medics and firefighters to the scene, and it took about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Maggiolo said.

Four people were evaluated at the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital, officials said.

“That’s a tribute to how we were able to get them all out in a timely fashion,” Maggiolo said.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting 38 people who were displaced, including 7 children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.