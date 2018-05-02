A 16-year-old D.C. high school student who was killed during a fight Tuesday afternoon near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station was stabbed in the left side of his chest, according to a D.C. police report.

Police on Wednesday identified the student as Tyshon Perry, of Northeast. Officials at KIPP D.C. College Preparatory high school said Tyshon had been enrolled there.

“We are heartbroken,” Susan Schaeffler, chief executive of the charter school network KIPP D.C., wrote in a letter to parents. The school was set to open Wednesday on a modified schedule, and officials said counselors would be on hand.

The stabbing occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Second Street NE, just outside the Florida Avenue entrance to the Metro station and next to a pizza carryout, a hotel and a burger restaurant. Hundreds of people pass by the area on their way to and from trains.

Tyshon died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the youth was in a “large group of teens” and that after the stabbing, “they scattered.” Police have not recovered a weapon.

The stabbing occurred about a mile from the school, which is on Brentwood Parkway NE.