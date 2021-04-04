Evelyn Troyah, who had no fixed address, was struck at South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the vehicle left the scene after the collision.
Police responded later that day to a fatal shooting about two miles away.
Authorities said Julius Hayes, 37, of Northeast, was found with gunshot wounds before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 18th Street NE. D.C. police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Officers responded to the double fatal shooting about 10:15 p.m. inside a residential building in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, where they found two adult men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Antuan Davis, 26, who has no fixed address, and Anthony Davis, 29, of Temple Hills, were found dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said the men were brothers.
Police investigations were continuing Sunday into each incident.
The number of homicides in this city this year is more than 20 percent higher than at the same time last year.