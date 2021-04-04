At least four people were killed Saturday in the District — three as a result of gunfire — during a violent day for a city struggling to control a rising homicide rate. A shooting in Southeast Washington claimed the lives of two brothers.

The first fatal incident Saturday occurred about 1 a.m., when a 54-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a van that left the scene after the man lay down in a Northeast Washington intersection.

Evelyn Troyah, who had no fixed address, was struck at South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the vehicle left the scene after the collision.

Police responded later that day to a fatal shooting about two miles away.

Authorities said Julius Hayes, 37, of Northeast, was found with gunshot wounds before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 18th Street NE. D.C. police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers responded to the double fatal shooting about 10:15 p.m. inside a residential building in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, where they found two adult men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Antuan Davis, 26, who has no fixed address, and Anthony Davis, 29, of Temple Hills, were found dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said the men were brothers.

Police investigations were continuing Sunday into each incident.

The number of homicides in this city this year is more than 20 percent higher than at the same time last year.