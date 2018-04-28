Brittnee Crouell, 28, thanks D.C. firefighter Jeff Beach for using a tourniquet to save her life and severed arm after a serious crash in Lanham, Md., in May 2017. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

D.C. firefighter Jeff Beach was almost home after a late-night shift last May when he saw a van jump a curb and slam into a car, flipping the vehicle onto its side.

Inside the car was Brittnee Crouell, trapped in the passenger seat with her left arm severed from her body. Beach pulled out a pocket knife and pried at the windshield.

“It was just the cheapest knife you could find, but it helped me get a little purchase point,” he said.

Beach took off his hoodie, wrapped it around his hand and punched through the window. He then used his belt to tie a tourniquet around Crouell’s severed limb, a move that would contribute to doctors being able to rebuild her left arm.

On Friday night, Crouell and Beach reunited on an auditorium stage at Gallaudet University, where the D.C. fire department honored him with a bronze medal for valor at its annual awards ceremony.

Bianca Butler and her mother, Kimberley Butler, greet firefighters credited with saving her life after she was hit by a dump truck in Northeast Washington. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

“I tell you all the time you are my hero. Not only did you save me that day, but you have been a part of my life since then,” Crouell told Beach.

“Honestly, I could care less about the award,” Beach said in an interview following the ceremony. “The best part was just seeing her standing there and seeing her arm reattached and that she’s doing so well. That’s what it’s all about, being good neighbors, being good humans.”

Beach and Crouell discovered after the rescue that they are neighbors in Lanham, Md.

In total, the department awarded the bronze medal to firefighters and officials involved in four incidents for their lifesaving work, often in dangerous situations. Dozens of others also received recognition for their efforts across the city.

Firefighters DeAngelo Bunch and Ashley Johnson rescued a man, apparently intoxicated, who fell into the track bed at the Foggy Bottom Metro station last September. They cut power to the live rail, but almost immediately lights flashed signaling that a train was approaching. Bunch and Johnson hopped into the bed and lifted the man toward the platform where Capt. Jack Adams and a bystander pulled him to safety.

Sgt. Samuel Short and firefighter paramedic Steven Schlegel caught five apartment residents who jumped from the first-floor windows of their building on Peabody Street NW to escape thick, black smoke from a fire.

Also honored were members of Engine 26, Ambulance 26 and EMS 6 who helped 23-year-old Bianca Butler after she was hit by a dump truck last July in Northeast. Rescuers placed tourniquets on her mangled legs and got her to the hospital within eight minutes.

Butler has undergone multiple surgeries on her legs and remains in a wheelchair. But she and her mother greeted four of her rescuers on stage with warm smiles and hugs.

“They are my angels for saving my daughter,” said her mother, Kimberley Butler. “I’m grateful for that. Thank you.”

D.C. Fire Chief Gregory Dean said he was proud to honor the men and women “who put themselves in harm’s way” to literally save life and limbs.

“On any given day these men and women are prepared for anything, be it doing CPR, be it jumping into a track bed with a hot third rail, be it running into a building or catching people jumping from a burning building,” Dean said.