Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections, said Jaffee was found “unresponsive inside a cell” at 10:05 p.m. Monday. “Although DOC personnel and a Unity Healthcare doctor and staff rendered medical aid, the inmate was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.,” Blackmon said in a statement.
She said authorities are awaiting an autopsy finding on the cause of his death.
Jaffee’s lawyer, Gregg Baron, said his client was homeless and had been kept in jail on two misdemeanor charges while authorities prepared to evaluate his mental competency. Baron said he has not been provided details about the circumstances of his client’s death.
Court records show Jaffee was arrested Jan. 27 after allegedly damaging a security camera at a Gap store in the 600 block of 11th Street NW. He was charged with unlawful entry and destroying property worth less than $1,000.