In a statement, jail officials identified the inmate at Joseph Haynie.

“The details of Mr. Haynie’s death are still under investigation. His next of kin have been notified by the D.C. Department of Corrections’ Chaplain. Our condolences are with the family of Mr. Haynie during this difficult time,” D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth said in the statement.

Fire and EMS responded to the jail for the report of a person in cardiac arrest just after 3 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

Medics took the man to George Washington University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, corrections officials said.

According to preliminary reports from jail officials, corrections officers saw Haynie alive and well during rounds at 2:27 p.m. Haynie was assigned to a double cell, but the second inmate was moved about 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, jail officials said.

D.C. police homicide detectives were called to the hospital to investigate about 5:20 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. D.C. police investigate all unattended deaths in the city.

Haynie was being held as he faced a misdemeanor credit card fraud charge, according to online court records. According to charging documents, police arrested Haynie after a woman reported that her debit card was stolen from a locker at the Louis Apartments, in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW, on Oct. 12.

