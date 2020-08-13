But Puig-Lugo was not swayed and said the union failed to provide any evidence there would be “immediate or irreparable harm” to an officer whose name or body camera footage is made public.
D.C. police union seeks court injunction to stop release of body-worn camera footage, officers’ identity following fatal interactions
In June, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation that required authorities to release such information within five days of an incident as part of the city’s effort to be more transparent about use-of-force and to increase accountability.
The move came in the wake of protests nationwide following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Attorneys for the union argued police officers are placed at greater risk of retaliation if their identities are made public.
But city attorneys argued police officers, who are employees of the District, are not afforded privacy rights if they are on duty and as a result “do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” said Conrad Z. Risher, assistant attorney general for the District.
Risher said the existing legislation ordering the public disclosure of the identity of the officer and the camera footage expires on Oct. 20 unless a permanent law is enacted.
The union represents 3,600 D.C. police officers.