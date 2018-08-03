He would have turned 18 on Friday.

Instead the only thing James Anthony Smith’s mother could celebrate was that another teen had been found guilty in his fatal shooting.

A D.C. Superior Court judge determined late Thursday that a 16-year-old fatally shot Smith during a Dec. 18 robbery of his Nike Air Jordan sneakers near a playground at Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast Washington. The $250 sneakers had been an early Christmas present from his mother, Benita Smith.

She was in the courtroom last month as Judge Robert Okun tried the teen, who was 15 at the time of the killing and charged as a juvenile.

“I have been so skeptical these past few weeks,” Benita Smith said. “I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. The trial and the waiting, everything has been so difficult. But I am glad he is going to get what he deserved.”

[Mother of slain teen says son was killed over $200 pair of Air Jordan sneakers]

The Washington Post was permitted to cover the trial on the condition that the identity of the youth not be made public. In juvenile proceedings, a judge decides the case, not a jury.

The teen, who was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and other offenses, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10.

During his two-week trial, defense attorneys argued that the three teenage witnesses — who provided the only evidence against their client — were lying about his role in the killing.

Prosecutors said the witnesses, friends of Smith, watched him fight with the defendant, who demanded his shoes, and watched the defendant chase Smith after he tried to flee. They testified they did not see the shooting, but heard the gunshots. When they ran to check on their friend, they discovered Smith’s body. Then they saw the defendant with a group of his friends, holding the sneakers before fleeing.

But the teen’s public defenders argued the witnesses were not credible. According to the defense, the witnesses did not come forward until months after the killing, after one of their relatives contacted authorities.



James Anthony Smith, 17, was fatally shot on a basketball court in December in Southeast Washington. (Family photo)

That relative, defense attorneys said, is a D.C. prison inmate who has a 10-year sentence. They contend that he offered up his teenage family members as witnesses after he discussed with prosecutors the possibility of getting his prison sentence reduced and securing the $25,000 D.C. reward money for his family.

To prove their case, defense attorneys played a jailhouse telephone call between one of the witnesses and the male relative in which the witness said, “I don’t know what happened” and that she and the other witnesses were “all going to come together and make our story up as one story” before meeting with prosecutors and detectives.

But under cross-examination from prosecutors, the witness explained her jail-call comments, saying she initially did not want to cooperate with authorities and had received numerous threats from people in her neighborhood, many of whom were friends of the defendant.

In reaching his verdict, Okun credited the witnesses’ accounts. Okun said there was no “plausible reason” the witnesses would falsely identify the defendant as the killer if he weren’t the shooter, especially because there were other teens on the basketball court with the defendant at the time of the shooting whom the witnesses could have identified.

“Rather, this is a case where three people, who know [the defendant] well and have seen him frequently for a period of years, and who did not have any animus against him, unqualifiedly and without hesitation identified [the defendant] as the person who shot their close friend to death and robbed him of his sneakers,” Okun wrote in his ruling.

Although there was no DNA, Okun said the witnesses’ narratives of the shooting were consistent with the bullet shell casings that were found at the scene and also consistent with what the teens told their family member in jail about the shooting.

The teen is remanded to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.