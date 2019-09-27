‘Don’t you think the defendant is handsome?’: Rape case takes unusual turn when accused represents himself at trial

Dayson ordered the study done Thursday. A District psychologist who briefly examined Graham said he was not competent to continue with the trial, Dayson said at a hearing Friday. But Dayson wants to query the psychologist, Teresa Grant, in person to determine whether she believes that Graham is not competent to move forward with trial at all, not competent to represent himself at trial or both.

Dayson ordered a similar psychological report done on Graham in June. At that point, doctors at St. Elizabeths, the District’s psychiatric hospital, determined that Graham was competent to both move forward with his trial and to represent himself.

But Dayson said she is now concerned that his competency has deteriorated. “Competency is a fluid concept,” Dayson said. “One can be competent one day and not competent the next.”

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenya Davis argued that the trial should continue.

Graham also argued that he wanted to move forward. But Graham’s court-appointed attorney adviser, Howard McEachern, who initiated the follow-up competency evaluation Thursday, argued that the trial should be halted.

