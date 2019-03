A D.C. Superior Court jury has found a 61-year-old man guilty in a fatal shooting that occurred in 2015 in Northeast Washington in a possible dispute over gambling, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Kimberly N. Thompson, of Woodbridge, Va., is to be sentenced June 7. A jury found him guilty Thursday of shooting the victim three times on the afternoon of Dec. 10 in the 1900 block of Bennett Place NE, in Carver-Langston.

Authorities identified the victim as Charles Anthony Mayo, 53, who lived in Northeast.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District said in a statement that Thompson approached Mayo and shot him seconds later. Prosecutors said Mayo was still alive when police arrived and asked if he knew who had shot him. He nodded yes, the statement says, but said only, “I can’t breathe.”

“Mayo slipped out of consciousness and was never able to identify his murderer,” the U.S. attorney’s statement says. “He died a week later in the hospital.”

Prosecutors said Thompson was charged with murder in January 2016 after police stopped his Mercedes and found a handgun hidden in the trunk. Police said ballistic evidence from the gun matched bullet casings found near Mayo.

The arrest affidavit says Thompson and Mayo knew each other and that Thompson had been angry about gambling in front of his sister’s house. Days before Mayo was shot, police said Thompson fired shots into the air to break up a dice game.

