D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham visits the scene where Maurice Scott, 15, was shot and killed May 26. The commercial strip in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE now features a mural of Maurice as a memorial. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

The District’s mayor and police chief pleaded for the public’s help in finding anyone involved in last week’s slaying of a 15-year-old honor roll student in Southeast Washington.

Maurice Scott was a ninth grader at Somerset Prep DC Public Charter School in Southeast. He was shot and killed about 10:30 a.m. on May 26 outside a convenience store in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE.

[15-year-old killed Sunday was ‘beloved student’ at D.C. charter school]

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said “any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, but it is particularly difficult to process and accept when a child in our community is murdered.”

Police Chief Peter Newsham said detectives don’t know the motive in the case but are following up on some leads.

Surveillance video of the store’s parking lot shows a young man running to the store’s entrance and putting his hand on the door handle. He falls to the ground, glass exploding and breaking around him.

The video then shows a shooter stepping out of the front passenger seat of a car in the lot and opening fire with what police later called a “long gun or rifle.”

Maurice was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two women and a girl were also wounded but are expected to survive.

Newsham described the incident as involving a “brazen person with no regard for other human beings.” Bowser said the incident was “not normal and it will not become normal.”

“We owe that to Maurice and his family and to everyone who wants to live a peaceful life,” Bowser added.

A $25,000 reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction is being offered.

Maurice was described as a “beloved student” at his school who enjoyed playing basketball. His teachers and the school principal have said he was a talented athlete and a creative video-production student with a good sense of humor.

D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted a video on Facebook that features Maurice, his eyes trailing off camera at one point, before a teacher prompts him with a question about living in the nation’s capital.

“If you come visit, you should visit the White House,” Maurice said with a nod. Of himself, he said, “I like to chill. I like to laugh. I like to joke around. Be coolin’.”

Bowser mentioned the video Wednesday and said that in it, “we see a happy child talking about his love for school and basketball.”

“We see a child who should be alive today, but whose life was stolen by a coward who opened fire in broad daylight without regard for who his bullets hit.”

