A driver fatally struck a pedestrian at a bus stop early Sunday near Logan Circle, D.C. police said.The incident occurred about 3 a.m. at 14th and P streets NW. Police say the driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and stayed at the scene.Police have not released the names of the driver or victim. Other details also weren't available Sunday.