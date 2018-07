D.C. police search the yard outside an apartment house where a man was fatally shot Monday. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

A man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Washington has been identified as a 22-year-old, according to D.C. police.

Monshae Burroughs of Northeast Washington died a short time after arriving at a hospital, police said. He was shot about 1:10 p.m. in the unit block of 53rd Street SE, just off East Capitol Street.

Police said Burroughs was shot once.