Police in Arlington made an arrest in an incident where a stabbing suspect was identified in part from a video surveillance image. (Arlington County Police)

A Washington man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman as she was walking in Arlington, police said Thursday.

Arlington police said Isiah Hill, 61, faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and abduction. He was arrested Wednesday in the District and is being held, pending his extradition to Virginia, police said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a woman was walking in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive near Arlington Boulevard. A man she didn’t know came up to her. He pulled out a knife and stabbed her before he fled, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said an image of the suspect was captured on surveillance video.