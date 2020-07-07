A sworn statement released Monday offers additional details of the allegations made by the prosecutors in their July 2 statement. The court document said video footage shows him pouring a liquid on the statue, then waving others away and squatting behind the statue in a way that prevents his hands from being seen.
“Seconds later,” the sworn statement says, the statue “catches fire.”
Charter can be seen in the video “lighting a cigarette in the flames engulfing” the statue, the affidavit alleges.
Charter was released from custody on personal recognizance, prosecutors said.
The sworn statement released Monday, which is signed by an FBI agent, says that the cost of restoring the statue has been estimated to be about $250,000.
Authorities have charged at least a half dozen people and are searching for more in connection with recent attempts to bring down statues in the nation’s capital.
Park Police, FBI continue search for protesters accused of vandalism as several are charged with destroying federal property
Andrew O. Clarke, an attorney who represents Charter, recently condemned President Trump’s response to the vandalism of Confederate monuments. “Our federal government showed they value symbols of racism over human rights. Time will reveal who is on the right side of history,” Clarke wrote in an email. “All statues which are a symbol of the violent pillaging and degrading of black people need to come down immediately! Vote in November as our democracy erodes each moment Trump remains in office.”