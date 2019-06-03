A 44-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged Sunday after he got out of his vehicle, yelled at officers and was tased outside a White House security gate, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, according to the Secret Service.

Robert Lajuane Mathews, of Southeast, pulled up to a Secret Service vehicle entry post, got out of his vehicle and started to walk east on Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities said.

Officers warned the man to go back to his vehicle, but he ignored them.

Mathews, at one point, had “his fist balled like that of someone who wants to fight,” according to a D.C. police report.

He then yelled at one of the officers several times, saying “You want it?” and “Come and get it,” police said.

Mathews was again warned. Officers told him that a Taser would be used if he did not comply and showed him the stun gun. Mathews still did not comply, and one of the officers used the Taser on him for roughly five seconds.

Mathews was then arrested and charged with failure to obey and resisting arrest. Mathews later told officials he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening and thought he had been drugged with Ecstasy by some of his friends.

Units with the D.C. police determined the vehicle was safe, authorities said.

Mathews had some “small puncture wounds,” police said. As he was being moved to an ambulance, he started to “violently flail his body,” and push and kick officers. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then to jail.

The incident comes as the Secret Service and the National Park Service, which maintains the White House grounds, are expected to start construction on a 13-foot-tall fence that’s about five feet taller than the existing one.

The changes are meant to keep intruders out after the arrests of several people who have tried to scale the fence in recent years. The plans also include replacing six vehicular and nine pedestrian gates at the White House property.

