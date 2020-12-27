The young girl is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition, according to D.C. police.
Police said an investigation determined that the offense was domestic in nature.
On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., D.C. police detectives and family services received a report that a 2-year-old child had been physically abused and was at an unknown location. They found her in a residence in the 1200 block of 49th Street NE suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Neither Quanice nor Maurice Meniefield could be reached for comment.